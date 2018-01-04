Image copyright Dave Murphy Image caption The crash happened on Fleming Way in Swindon

A bus shelter has been demolished by a bus driver in Swindon.

The accident involved a service operated by Thamesdown Swindon, which is believed to have been travelling between Middleleaze and the Great Western Hospital.

No-one was hurt in the crash on Fleming Way, which happened at about 18:15 GMT on Wednesday.

A Thamesdown spokesman said the circumstances of the accident were being looked into.

He added that passenger and driver safety was the company's top priority.