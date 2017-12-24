Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A429 close to the Kingway Bridge near Hullavington

A man died when the car he was driving collided with an articulated lorry in Wiltshire.

The crash happened on the A429, near the Kingway Bridge, close to Hullavington, shortly before 04:00 GMT.

The driver of a silver Ford Fiesta died at the scene, Wiltshire Police said.

The A429 both northbound and southbound was closed for several hours near junction 17 of the M4 for investigative work. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area.