Image caption Emile Cilliers denied attempting to murder Victoria Cilliers on 5 April 2015

Jurors have failed to reach a verdict in the trial of an Army sergeant accused of trying to murder his wife.

Emile Cilliers denied tampering with Victoria Cilliers' parachute at Netheravon Airfield, where she suffered near-fatal injuries in 2015.

Mr Cilliers, 37, faces a retrial on two charges of attempted murder and another of criminal damage.

The jury was discharged after the seven-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Parachuting instructor Mrs Cilliers, 40, survived a 4,000ft fall on Easter Sunday when both her main and reserve parachutes failed.