Emile Cilliers parachute trial jury fails to reach verdict
Jurors have failed to reach a verdict in the trial of an Army sergeant accused of trying to murder his wife.
Emile Cilliers denied tampering with Victoria Cilliers' parachute at Netheravon Airfield, where she suffered near-fatal injuries in 2015.
Mr Cilliers, 37, faces a retrial on two charges of attempted murder and another of criminal damage.
The jury was discharged after the seven-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.
Parachuting instructor Mrs Cilliers, 40, survived a 4,000ft fall on Easter Sunday when both her main and reserve parachutes failed.