Image copyright PA Image caption The replica Mark IV tank was built for the movie War Horse

The Royal Tank Regiment has marked the centenary of the Battle of Cambrai.

During World War One, 476 British Mark IV tanks broke through German enemy lines near the French town, during a major offensive which began on 20 November, 1917.

It was the first time they were deployed into battle in significant numbers.

The Wiltshire-based regiment marched down Whitehall alongside a replica First World War tank.

Image copyright PA Image caption The parade took place on Sunday - a day before the anniversary of the battle on Monday

L/Cpl Connah Towers, 23, stood guard in front of the Mark IV tank during the parade.

He said the anniversary of Cambrai "means a lot every year" to those who serve in the regiment - which is based in Tidworth and is the oldest unit of its kind in the world.

"It is always the best day in the calendar, it makes you feel proud and part of something, and proud of the heritage and the regiment," he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption Soldiers from the Royal Tank Regiment commemorate the Battle of Cambrai centenary

The tank's owner, David Willey - who is curator at the Tank Museum in Bovington, Dorset - brought the Mark IV replica to London for the parade.

He said: "Cambrai is a battle where [the tank] proved its worth 100 years ago.

"Over 400 tanks attacked together, we cut a five-mile hole in the German front line - and church bells were rung in Britain for the first time during the war in celebration."

Following the parade and a short service at the Cenotaph, a wreath was laid by the regiment at its memorial.