Image caption Lee Mapstone posted a picture on Facebook of a London police station

A man on the run who is wanted for robbery and kidnap offences has taunted police with photographs of a "day in London" on social media.

Lee Mapstone has been using Facebook to mock officers who have been trying to arrest him since 25 September.

The 36-year-old, also wanted on recall to prison, posted snaps of police stations saying: "Was going to hand myself in but had change of heart."

Wiltshire Police said the intelligence shows he "may now be in London".

Mapstone, from Swindon, is wanted by Wiltshire Police for robbery and kidnap offences.

He is also wanted for recall to prison for breaching his licence for grievous bodily harm and burglary, two years ago.

Image caption Lee Mapstone has posted pictures from several London locations

In one Facebook post, titled "here's my day in London", he posted seven photographs of the capital, including images taken outside Buckingham Palace, the Ritz Hotel, at Piccadilly Circus and outside Paddington Green Police Station.

In another, he said he liked "playing hide and seek" and said officers had "got to come and find me".

Image caption Lee Mapstone has posted photos of Buckingham Palace on Facebook

Last week, a photo of Mapstone along with his description were released by Wiltshire Police.

A spokesman for the force said: "Our inquiries are continuing in to information we have received, including intelligence from Facebook, that Lee Mapstone may now be in London.

"We are renewing our appeal for anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lee Mapstone to contact us immediately."

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Wiltshire Police issued a wanted appeal for Lee Mapstone last week

The police spokesman added: "If you do see him please do not approach him, instead call 999 immediately and give his exact location, description of clothing and any items he may be carrying."

Since the BBC contacted Mapstone, the Facebook page has been removed.