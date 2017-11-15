Image copyright Swindon Borough Council Image caption The development will be built to the north of the A420

Proposals which could see up to 2,380 new homes built on the outskirts of Swindon have been approved.

The plan would see South Marston double in size and a new village called Rowborough built, along with associated retail and employment developments.

It would also see two new primary schools for the area.

Those against the proposal argue it will lead to an increase in traffic and that there is insufficient infrastructure for the number of homes.

Nearly 100 letters of objection were received from people living nearby and some of the comments include:

The proposed number of dwellings is too many and some are located too far from facilities in Swindon

An increase in rat-running through South Marston village

It will have a harmful impact on the character of the existing villages

The development would have a significant impact on the existing landscape, particularly the North Wessex Downs AONB

The New Eastern Villages project is part of Swindon Borough Council's Local Plan 2026.

It will be built to the north of the A420, including land to the south and east of South Marston.