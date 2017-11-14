Wiltshire

AK-47 handed to Wiltshire police during weapons surrender

  • 14 November 2017
  • From the section Wiltshire
AK-47 rifle handed into police in Trowbridge Image copyright Wiltshire Police
Image caption The deactivated AK-47 assault rifle was handed in on the first day of the two-week surrender

An AK-47 assault rifle has been handed in to police during a nationwide firearms surrender initiative.

The deactivated weapon was given to staff at Trowbridge police station in Wiltshire on Monday, which marked the first day of the two-week campaign.

A force spokesman said the surrender of the gun would encourage people to hand in other weapons and stop them "getting into the wrong hands".

Police say many firearms are held in ignorance of their illegality.

People who surrender firearms will not automatically be charged, but will be if they are later connected to a crime.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites