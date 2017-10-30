Image copyright Andrew Matthews Image caption Winchester Crown Court was shown a police interview with Victoria Cilliers conducted shortly after her fall

The wife of an Army sergeant accused of tampering with her parachute told police she asked her husband "did you try to bump me off?", a court heard.

Victoria Cilliers, 40, suffered multiple injuries in a 4,000ft fall when her parachute failed, in 2015.

Emile Cilliers, 37, denies attempting to murder his former Army officer wife.

The Winchester Crown Court jury was shown a police interview in which his wife said the "tongue in cheek" remark followed a gas leak at their home.

Mr Cilliers also denies a second attempted murder charge and a third charge of tampering with a gas fitting at their home in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on 30 March 2015.