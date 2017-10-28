Image copyright Google Image caption The death happened near the village of Nunton in the early hours of Saturday.

A man died when he was hit by a vehicle on the A338 near Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police said the man was walking along the road with another man at about 04:20 BST near the village of Nunton when he was struck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The road is expected to be closed in both directions between The Borough and Harnham Junction for "a considerable amount of time", a spokesman said.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen two men walking along the road between 03:20 and 04:30 to get in touch.