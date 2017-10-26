Image caption Emile Cilliers denies attempting to murder his wife in April 2015

The wife of an Army sergeant accused of trying to kill her told a court "everything went black" as she struggled with her failing parachute.

Victoria Cilliers, 40, suffered multiple injuries in a 4,000ft near-fatal fall at Netheravon Airfield, Wiltshire, in April 2015.

Emile Cilliers, 37, denies two counts of attempted murder.

His former Army officer wife told Winchester Crown Court she was forced to cut away the main parachute.

"Straight away I knew something was not quite right, it had a lot of twists and the canopy wasn't floating," she said.

"I can't remember if I pulled the reserve or it deployed automatically....it was very twisted."