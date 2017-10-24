Image caption The council says it needs to save an estimated £30m over the next 30 months

More than 400 jobs are expected to be lost at a local authority as council bosses tackle cuts to its funding.

The Conservative-run Swindon Borough Council says it needs to save an estimated £30m over the next 30 months.

It said nearly half of the savings would come from reducing staff numbers "which will affect all departments".

Deputy leader of the borough, Councillor Russell Holland, said it was looking at 420 jobs - or 15% of its current workforce of 2,800.

Redundancies 'a last resort'

"We have to deal with an increase in people who require social care, more people living for longer with more complex health needs," Mr Holland said.

"We need to save £30m in 30 months - £10m from increased pressure for adult social care, £10m from inflation - we have the minimum wage and other pay increases - and £10m from reductions in government funding."

"Redundancy is viewed as the last resort... where it is necessary we will look at voluntary redundancies first and where compulsory redundancies are necessary we will have a full consultation process with staff and their trade union," he added.

Analysis: BBC Wiltshire politics reporter Dan O'Brien

Deciding which jobs will go won't be simple.

Swindon Borough Council doesn't run its leisure centres anymore, it's no longer running most of its libraries, it's already closed its children's centres, many of its teams involved in street cleaning, grass cutting and community centres have already been transferred to parish councils.

It'll be incredibly difficult to cut staff involved in child and adult social services as demand is growing.

We can expect these jobs to go around the departments you don't immediately think of until you need them... the number of food safety checks carried out on restaurants or how often trading standards are able to clamp down on dodgy dealers.