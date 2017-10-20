Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Rebecca Palmer made the allegations against a 22-year-old soldier, the Crown Prosecution Service said

A woman who falsely claimed she was raped by a soldier after he "rejected her" has been jailed for five years.

Rebecca Palmer, 26, from Swindon, made the allegations against a 22-year-old soldier based in Tidworth, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The CPS said Palmer had "indulged in consensual sexual activity" with the victim and launched a "malicious campaign" after he rejected her.

She was found guilty of four offences of perverting the course of justice.

She also pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to five offences of malicious communications and three offences of perverting the course of public justice.

Joanne Jakymec, chief crown prosecutor, said Palmer had sent "malicious communications" to both the victim and his family and "repeatedly made false allegations" including an allegation of rape.

'Fake friend profiles'

"Rebecca Palmer indulged in consensual sexual activity with the victim but on being rejected by him, embarked on a malicious campaign which led to him being arrested on more than one occasion and held in custody for periods of time," she said.

Ms Jakymec said Palmer had also "invented fake friend profiles and produced false correspondence hoping that these would be accepted as supportive evidence of her false claims".

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police, said Palmer's behaviour had been "completely unacceptable".

"Palmer became completely embroiled in her own web of lies and her appalling behaviour could really have a negative impact on other victims of rape or sexual assault who may choose not to report it to police for fear that they will not be believed," the spokesperson added.