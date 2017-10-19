Image caption Large amounts of debris can be seen where the explosion took place

An explosion inside a flat in Wiltshire could have been caused by a gas leak, police have said.

One man suffered serious burns in the blast and is in a critical condition in Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

Significant structural damage was caused to the property in Market Place, Chippenham, on Wednesday.

A police cordon is expected to be removed later but an alleyway alongside the building is to remain fenced off.

Image caption The explosion happened in a third floor flat

Wiltshire Police said structural engineers are assessing the extent of the damage and making the building and surrounding area safe.

"The cause of the explosion is still under investigation but is believed to be linked to the gas supply," said a force spokeswoman.

"We are working closely with partner agencies to ensure residents are provided with temporary accommodation and are kept updated regularly in relation to the safety of the building."