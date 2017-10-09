Image caption Emile Cilliers denies attempting to murder Victoria Cilliers

An Army sergeant accused of sabotaging his wife's parachute was said to be "unemotional and bewildered" the day after the jump, a court has heard.

Victoria Cilliers, 40, suffered multiple serious injuries at Netheravon Airfield, Wiltshire, on 5 April, 2015.

Emile Cilliers, 37, denies attempting to murder her.

Parachute instructor Mark Bayada told Winchester Crown Court, Mr Cilliers also seemed "very quiet" and "in shock" when he spoke to him at the airfield.

However, he added he did not know him very well personally.

Prosecutors allege Mr Cilliers, of the Royal Army Physical Training Corps in Aldershot, tampered with his wife's main parachute and removed two slinks from the reserve which are used to attach the harness to the rigging.

The 37-year-old is also accused of a third charge of damaging a gas valve at their home a few days earlier in the second allegation that he attempted to kill his wife. He denies all three charges.

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption An expert parachute jumper told the jury he had never seen the "lines of a main chute so tangled"

Mr Bayada, chief instructor of the Army Parachute Association at Netheravon, told the court that after he spoke to Mr Cilliers on 6 April, further investigations into what happened were carried out.

Later that afternoon he said he decided to contact the police about the parachute malfunction.

He said a search of the landing area for the parachute's missing parts was carried out, with a search involving 45 people taking place a week after the jump.

Witness James Lowrey saw Mrs Cilliers' parachute "collapse in on itself" and he compared it to a "quilt with a weight attached", the court heard.

Mr Bayada said it appeared Mrs Cilliers was not caught up in the main parachute and "was stable at the time of deployment".

Elizabeth Marsh QC, representing Mr Cilliers, asked Mr Bayada if he felt Mrs Cilliers made "no effort" to "kick-out" of the twists in the lines or use the brakes in the malfunctioning parachute.

He said: "In my mind, most likely, there was another problem, something stopping being able to release the brakes."

The trial continues.