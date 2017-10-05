Image caption The pig sculpture was sold to a reclamation yard in Gloucestershire

A stolen bronze pig sculpture created to celebrate a Wiltshire town's pork pie making heritage has been found in a Gloucestershire reclamation yard.

Police said the yard owner got in touch with officers after seeing the appeal.

Det Con Jo Chesshire said the stolen item had been "quickly sold" on to the reclamation yard and its owner had no knowledge of where it had come from.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the theft and other offences and is in police custody.

The statue was stolen from Phelps Parade in Calne at some point between Sunday evening and the early hours of Monday.

"I know people in the area were sad to hear of this theft and I'm pleased to be able to report that the statue has been recovered and will be handed back to Calne Town Council," Det Con Chesshire added.

Part of the base was broken, but the statue was not damaged.

The statue will be collected on Friday and is expected to be back in its rightful place soon, police said.