Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Lukasz Jarosz crashed his Skoda at a junction in Wilton, Wiltshire, in January

A man who undid a schoolgirl's seat belt before deliberately crashing his car has been jailed for eight years.

Lukasz Jarosz crashed his Skoda at a junction in Wilton, Wiltshire, in January - hours after finding his wife hanged in their bathroom.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, suffered a fractured leg in the impact.

Jarosz, 35, was sentenced after being found guilty of attempted murder at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Sentencing the Polish national, Judge Brian Forster QC told him he was suffering from a "grief reaction and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder".

"There is no doubt what you did that day will have an impact on her for many years, if not the rest of her life.

"She must have been terrified in that car as she realised what was about to happen."

Jarosz had denied trying to kill the girl but admitted a second charge of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.