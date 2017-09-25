Image copyright Wiltshire Times Image caption Celia Hollingworth was reported missing on Thursday

A British woman died in Greece when she was apparently attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

Celia Hollingworth, from Wiltshire, was reported missing on Thursday after visiting an archaeological site.

Reports say the 64-year-old, of Bradford-on-Avon, used her phone to try to contact relatives in the UK while she was being attacked.

Wiltshire Police said it was in contact with Greek police regarding formal identification of the body.

The force is providing Ms Hollingworth's family with assistance, a spokesman added.