A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after three men were seriously injured in Trowbridge.

Police were called to Wicker Hill at 04:15 BST after some men who had left the nearby Boutique nightclub were attacked by a group.

One man was found unconscious and two others required hospital treatment.

Wiltshire Police said the attack seemed unprovoked and the men were left with "significant injuries".

The man who was knocked unconscious remains in the Royal United Hospital in Bath.

Acting Det Sgt Melissa Carr said: "This seems to have been an unprovoked assault, as a result of which three men were taken to hospital with significant injuries.

"I would like anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to call us and tell us what they saw."

The suspects were seen walking off in the direction of County Way.