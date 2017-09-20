Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Jordan Taylor died as a result of his injuries in the car park of Trowbridge Community Hospital on 12 March

A teenager accused of murdering a 25-year-old man with a hunting knife has been cleared of all charges.

Hayden Maslen, from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, denied murdering Jordan Taylor and wounding a second man, Neil Vaughan. He admitted carrying a knife.

The 19-year-old said he threatened the two men with the knife as he feared for his own life during a mugging.

He was found not guilty of murder, manslaughter, wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.

Maslen, who admitted a charge of carrying an offensive weapon, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Bristol Crown Court heard Mr Taylor and Mr Vaughan intended to mug Maslen in the early hours of 12 March in Trowbridge, by using an aerosol can to spray him with.

Maslen said he was carrying the knife for protection and had used it in self-defence.

"I genuinely didn't know what was going to happen. I honestly thought they were going to kill me," he said.

'Tragic case'

Following the acquittals, Det Insp Jim Taylor from Wiltshire Police said the force would increase efforts to tackle knife crime in schools and in the community.

"This tragic case illustrates the real dangers of carrying weapons," he said.

"Quite simply, there is never an excuse for carrying a weapon of any kind, because - as we have seen in this case - it can lead to tragic circumstances which leaves family and friends devastated."