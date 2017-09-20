Image copyright Family of Jamie Mines Image caption Jamie Mines had to be placed in an induced coma following the accident

A man had his leg, hands and a foot amputated following an electric shock in a breach of health and safety in the workplace, a court has heard.

Jamie Mines was injured at Swindon's Kendrick Industrial Estate in December.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) brought the case against both Boundary Scaffolding Ltd and its director Jonathon Lee Griffith-Clack.

Mr Griffith-Clack admitted the charges against himself and those against his company at Swindon Magistrates' Court.

Following the accident last year, Mr Mines was placed in an induced coma and missed his first Christmas with his five-month-old twins Isabella and Savannah.

Severely infected

In June, the 33-year-old returned home but had to be readmitted to hospital to have his left foot amputated after it became severely infected.

The HSE said in a statement it was prosecuting the company and the director under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

"This follows an investigation into an electric shock suffered by a worker at the Kendrick Industrial Estate, Swindon, on 19 December 2016," it added.

A fund to help the semi-professional football player, who is from Frome but now lives in Swindon, has so far raised £144,000.