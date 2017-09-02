War memorial for Tidworth's fallen soldiers unveiled

Image copyright Tidworth War Memorial Comittee Image caption The £130,000 granite memorial was paid for through fundraising, sponsors and council grants

A new war memorial to commemorate 40 fallen soldiers has been unveiled.

The structure in Tidworth, Wiltshire, has been erected in honour of fallen servicemen from the town who have died in battle since 1914.

Despite being a garrison town, Tidworth has never had an official war memorial to commemorate those who lost their lives since World War One.

The £130,000 granite tribute was paid for through a local fundraising campaign, sponsors and council grants.

Tidworth War Memorial committee member Daryl Stevenson said: "The war memorial for Tidworth was actually thought about just after the Second War War, but it was never built so we took the opportunity of the centenary [of the beginning of World War One] to correct that wrong.

"We spent two-and-a-half years raising money, designing, putting in planning and getting the community involved, and it has culminated in the unveiling today."

The Royal Artillery Band and the Tidworth Military Wives Choir took part in the unveiling ceremony.

The memorial is located in the corner of the Wylye Road Community Centre field, where it can be seen from the main road through Tidworth.

It is made of black Indian granite and consists of a central spire representing local churches in the town.

It contains the names of the fallen soldiers and is surrounded by eight monoliths bearing engraved designs by local schoolchildren which were chosen in a competition.