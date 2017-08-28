Burst pipe leaves thousands in Wiltshire without water

More than 1,000 homes in Wiltshire have been hit by water problems after a major pipe burst.

Thames Water said repairs at Vastern were a "complex job" and homes were without water or experiencing low pressure.

It has warned residents supplies will not return to normal until Tuesday morning.

Thames Valley Police has been delivering bottled water to hundreds of homes in Lyneham and Bradenstoke.

People can also collect bottled water from Lyneham Village Hall.

Water has been re-routed round the network while repairs are carried out and water tankers are on site pumping in extra supplies.

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: "Our team are continuing to repair the broken water pipe.

"It's a complex job, but we've made good progress and expect it to be complete by tomorrow morning at the latest.

"While the repair continues, we have tankers pumping water into our network and customers should notice their water supplies returning, although some may be experiencing lower pressures than normal."