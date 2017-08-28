M4 shut for seven hours after wrong-way driver dies

A driver who was heading the wrong way along the M4 in Wiltshire has died in a head-on collision.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway between Chippenham and Swindon at about 22:40 BST on Sunday.

The driver of the other car is being treated in Bristol's Southmead Hospital for injuries which are not life threatening.

The eastbound carriageway of the M4 was closed for seven hours overnight but has now fully reopened.

Wiltshire Police said a black Audi A3 was travelling the wrong way between junction 16 and 17 and is thought to have collided with several vehicles before hitting another car head-on.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.