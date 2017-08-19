Man dies from injuries after A36 crash near Codford
- 19 August 2017
- From the section Wiltshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died from his injuries following a road crash in Wiltshire.
Police said the crash on Friday afternoon involved one vehicle - a grey Vauxhall Zafira - that came off the road and went into a field.
The accident happened one mile (1.6Km) south of Codford, near Warminster at about 13:00 BST.
Wiltshire Police said the car was travelling from Deptford towards Codford. Officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.