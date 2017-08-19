Man dies from injuries after A36 crash near Codford

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened south of Codford on the A36

A man has died from his injuries following a road crash in Wiltshire.

Police said the crash on Friday afternoon involved one vehicle - a grey Vauxhall Zafira - that came off the road and went into a field.

The accident happened one mile (1.6Km) south of Codford, near Warminster at about 13:00 BST.

Wiltshire Police said the car was travelling from Deptford towards Codford. Officers have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.