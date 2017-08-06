Missing Briton Anthony Collis found in Australian outback

Image copyright PA Image caption Anthony Collis, 32, was separated from his female companion on Thursday

A man who went missing for three days in the Australian outback has been found alive and well, police have said.

Anthony Collis, who is originally from Wiltshire, was driving to Darwin when he became separated from his travelling companion on Thursday.

The alarm was raised hours later when the 32-year-old's friend walked into a campsite disorientated and dehydrated.

Following a large search, he was found on Sunday morning in bushland half a mile from where his car was recovered.

Mr Collis, who is believed to have lived in Perth for some years, was driving the Canning Stock Route with a 39-year-old woman when they became separated, according to Western Australia Police.

'Our heroes'

A police spokesman said: "She [the woman] was located by travellers at the Georgia Bore camp on Thursday night which lead to a search and rescue operation commencing at first light on Friday.

"He [Mr Collis] is dehydrated and suffering from exposure but otherwise fine.

"He is currently being flown by helicopter to Newman where he will be treated in hospital."

Mr Collis's mother, Karen, praised the emergency services for finding her son.

"Thanks to everybody. My son has been found," she wrote on Facebook.

"All of you guys out searching, too many to thank individually but you are our heroes. Everybody in the family will be eternally grateful to you all."