Two motorcyclists killed in Swindon crash named
- 27 July 2017
- From the section Wiltshire
A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger who died after their bike was involved in a collision have been named by police.
Bruno Wasserman, 18, and Mariusz Krzymowski, 26, both from Swindon died at the scene on Kingshill, Swindon on Wednesday 12 July.
Wiltshire Police said a Vauxhall Vivaro van and a Jaguar XF were also involved.
The force is investigating and asked any witnesses to get in contact.