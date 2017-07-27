Family of Wiltshire plane crash victim says death is 'surreal'

Image copyright DAVIS FAMILY Image caption Gordon Davis was one of two men killed when their light aircraft crashed

The family of one of two men killed when a light aircraft crashed in a field said his death felt "surreal".

Gordon Davis, 66, from Gloucester died in the crash on Thursday 13 July at Brimslade Farm, south of Marlborough in Wiltshire.

His family said they are in "a state of disbelief" and need "time and space to grieve".

Paul Gunnell, 55, from Guernsey, was previously named as the other man killed in the crash.

Mr Gunnell's wife Kirsty Boazman said his death had "ripped a hole in my heart and existence".

An inquest has been opened and adjourned and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has launched an investigation.

Mr Davis' family said: "Our dad was passionate about flying and has made some amazing trips as a result.

"The situation we are in is very surreal and it is going to take some time to process."