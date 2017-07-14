Wiltshire

Two men killed in plane crash in Wiltshire

Crash site, Marlborough, Wiltshire
Image caption The crash happened at about 18:30 BST on Thursday in Brimslade near Marlborough

Two men were killed when a light aircraft crashed in a field in Wiltshire, police have confirmed.

The crash happened at about 18:30 BST on Thursday at Brinslade Farm, south of Marlborough.

The men, who have not yet been formally identified, died at the scene, a spokesman for Wiltshire Police said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has launched an investigation into the incident.

