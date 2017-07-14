Two men killed in plane crash in Wiltshire
- 14 July 2017
- From the section Wiltshire
Two men were killed when a light aircraft crashed in a field in Wiltshire, police have confirmed.
The crash happened at about 18:30 BST on Thursday at Brinslade Farm, south of Marlborough.
The men, who have not yet been formally identified, died at the scene, a spokesman for Wiltshire Police said.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it has launched an investigation into the incident.