Light aircraft crashes in field in Wiltshire

Emergency services were called to the crash at Brinslade Farm south of Marlborough just before 18.30 BST on Thursday.

A light aircraft has crashed in a field in Wiltshire.

The plane came down at Brinslade Farm, south of Marlborough, just before 18.30 BST on Thursday.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there are any casualties. An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said it sent four appliances to the scene, where a field surrounding the plane had caught fire.

Wiltshire Police said it has "no further information in relation to casualties at this time"

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating

A spokesman for Wiltshire Police, said emergency services were in attendance and work was "ongoing at the scene".

"We currently have no further information in relation to casualties at this time," he said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch, said: "We are aware of this incident at a site near Malborough in Wiltshire and an AAIB team is investigating."