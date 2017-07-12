Two motorcyclists killed in Swindon crash

Image caption The crash happened at about 12:30 BST on Kingshill near the junction with Clifton Street

A motorcyclist and his pillion passenger have been killed in a crash.

The motorbike collided with a car at about 12:30 BST on Kingshill near the junction with Clifton Street, Swindon.

Emergency services were called but both the male rider and male passenger were declared dead at the scene.

Wiltshire Police said the road will remain closed until at least 18:00 BST while the crash is investigated.

The force is appealing for information.

Sgt Andrew Moreton said: "I would appeal for anyone who was around the area at the time to let us know if they witnessed anything which might be relevant, or saw any unusual driving in the area around the time of the collision."