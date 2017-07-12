Electric shock amputee Jamie Mines has left foot removed

Image copyright Family of Jamie Mines Image caption Jamie Mines is recovering at Nuffield Orthapaedic Centre in Oxford

A scaffolder who had to have his leg and hands amputated after suffering an electric shock has had a further operation to remove his left foot.

Jamie Mines was injured at the Kendrick Industrial Estate in Swindon just before Christmas.

The 33-year-old was treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol following the accident and returned home in June.

However, a surgical wound on his left foot became severely infected and doctors called him back to amputate it.

'Amazing support'

Mr Mines said: "It feels so much better now I won't be carrying around an aching, dead piece of meat which was my left foot anymore."

He is recovering at Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre in Oxford.

Following the accident, Mr Mines was placed in an induced coma and missed his first Christmas with his five-month-old twins Isabella and Savannah.

A fund to help the semi-professional football player, who hails from Frome but now lives in Swindon, raised £144,000.

Mr Mines said: "It's been so nice to hear of all the amazing support."

The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the accident.