Martial artist Hannah Cubin had undiagnosed heart condition

Image caption Hannah Cubin suddenly stopped breathing while at a friend's sleepover in December

A talented teenage martial artist who died at a friend's sleepover party had an undiagnosed heart condition, her parents have revealed.

Hannah Cubin, 14, from Wiltshire, suddenly stopped breathing and could not be revived. She died last December.

Her parents Andy and Dawn said tests had found she died of "heart failure from a condition that neither we, nor she could have been aware of".

Salisbury coroner's office is yet to set a date for the inquest hearing.

In a Facebook post, Hannah's parents said months of tests found she had cardiac fibrosis - a condition which affects the heart muscles.

'Gained a little peace'

"Given her condition we have been told that she would have died at that specific time of her life where ever she would have been," her father said.

Her parents said Hannah's loss "still affects us profoundly and we both miss her during every of our waking minutes."

"But we have gained a little peace, following the disclosure of this recent information," they added.

Since Hannah's death, her family, from Crudwell, near Malmesbury, has raised money for the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, whose emergency workers tried to resuscitate their daughter.

They wrote: "We are especially proud of the magnificent fund raising that is our daughter's legacy in support of the Wiltshire Air Ambulance, the current total sum of donations now standing at £64067.36.

"A truly outstanding amount for which are deeply grateful to all who have donated."

A week after she died, her local martial arts club, Malmesbury Taekwondo School, named a competition cup in her honour.

Before Hannah died, she had been talent spotted by the UK national coach.