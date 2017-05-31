Escaped prisoner Michal Kisiel recaptured

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Michal Kisiel left Salisbury District Hospital after receiving treatment for a head wound

A prisoner who went on the run has been recaptured after he was spotted by a member of the public.

Michal Kisiel, 30, was being treated for a head wound at Salisbury District Hospital on Tuesday when he managed to flee from prison guards.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening after he was seen in Nunton, Wiltshire, about 5 miles (8km) away from the site of his escape.

Wiltshire Police said he would be returned to prison "in due course".

The force said it had received "a large number" of calls reporting possible sightings of Kisiel, which initially led them to believe he had fled the county.

It received a call at 20:40 BST from a witness who recognised Kisiel when they saw him walking past a day nursery, police said.

Kisiel, originally from Poland, was serving a five-year sentence at HMP Erlestoke near Devizes.

He was jailed in April 2016 after keeping a woman and her teenage daughter prisoner in their home in a "terrifying eight-hour ordeal", and threatening to kill them.