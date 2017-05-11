Murder charge over fatal attack in Chippenham

From the section

Image caption A 38-year-old man died after being attacked in the early hours of Wednesday

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 38-year-old in Wiltshire.

The victim, thought to be Russell Nixon of Derby Close, Chippenham, was found in London Road in the town on Wednesday.

Wiltshire Police said Mr Nixon's family had been informed but formal identification was yet to take place.

Matthew Chapman, 22, of Wood Lane, Chippenham, is charged with murder and is due before magistrates later.

The victim's family is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Image caption An area in London Road was cordoned off