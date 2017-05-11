Anthony Porter jailed for life for murdering partner in house fire

Image copyright Lyons family Image caption Andraya Lyons, 39, was found dead after the fire in Drew Street, Swindon

A man who murdered a "devoted" mother of two in a house fire has been jailed for 17-and-a-half years.

The body of Andraya Lyons, 39, was found at her home in Drew Street, Swindon, early in the morning of 10 December.

Bristol Crown Court was told neighbours reported hearing arguments before smoke was detected and the emergency services were called.

Her partner, Anthony Porter, 32, also from Swindon, admitted murder.

The court heard the couple had a violent relationship and had argued and separated at a Christmas party the night before.

Ms Lyons' body was discovered in the living room of her house, with injuries to her head.

Blood was also found on the walls in the kitchen.

'Five minutes of madness'

The court was told Ms Lyons would have been breathing when the fire was started.

Porter admitted to police he had beaten his partner with an iron, as well as to punching and stamping on her.

He said he had taken cocaine, and described his actions as "five minutes of madness".

At the time of her death, her family said they were "completely devastated".

They added: "She was a devoted mum to her boys and very much loved by all who knew her.

"We will always treasure the memories we have of Andraya."