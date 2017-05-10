Murder arrest after fatal Chippenham attack

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man in Wiltshire.

Police officers were called to London Road in Chippenham at 00:20 BST where they found a 38-year-old with "significant injuries".

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Det Insp Jim Taylor said: "We are at the very early stages of the investigation, however, we believe this is an isolated attack."

He added: "We are in the process of informing the next of kin of the deceased and although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe he is a Chippenham man.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult time."

The road has been shut from the junction with Avenue La Fleche and Blackcross and is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.