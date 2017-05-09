Trowbridge Spires 'shoplifter' bled to death after bottles broke

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The court heard Kieran Church, also known as Kieran Hayes, was homeless and addicted to drugs, and often stole bottles of alcohol to sell.

A suspected shoplifter bled to death after bottles he had broke as he was tackled by a security guard, an inquest heard.

Kieran Church, 30, died at The Shires shopping centre, Trowbridge, having suffered a "catastrophic haemorrhage".

Security officer Jordan Rose, 20, held on suspicion of manslaughter was later told he would face "no further police action".

A conclusion of accidental death was recorded by coroner David Ridley.

Summing up, at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court, Mr Ridley said: "The most appropriate conclusion is sadly Kieran died as the result of the unintended consequence of a deliberate act".

Image caption Kieran Church, of no fixed address, died at the Shires Shopping Centre car park in Trowbridge on 9 February

The court heard Mr Church, also known as Kieran Hayes, was homeless and addicted to drugs, and often stole bottles of alcohol.

He was initially stopped by Mr Rose after leaving a Sainsbury's store with bottles of brandy, but handed the drink back.

Later that afternoon security staff in Asda saw Mr Church take two bottles, hiding them inside his jacket before leaving the store, the inquest was told.

'Forcibly pounced '

Mr Rose, a SIA-licensed guard, was en-route to a police station to hand in CCTV footage of the earlier incident when he saw Mr Church.

Asda security guard Denise Thomas told the court she saw Mr Church walking in the direction of the car park.

"As he was walking away I politely and calmly said, 'Excuse me', and he ignored me," she said.

"A Sainsbury's security guard I didn't know ran at the male suspect from behind and he forcibly pounced on him."

After the inquest, Ms Hayes's partner shook Mr Rose's hand and told him: "We don't hold you responsible - it was an accident - and that's from all the family."