Voters go to polls in Wiltshire Council elections

Image caption All 98 seats are up for grabs at Wiltshire Council

Polling stations across Wiltshire have opened for the elections to decide who runs the council.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST across the county.

All 98 seats on Wiltshire Council are up for election, along with hundreds of Parish Council seats.

The election count is due to take place on Friday, with results expected throughout the day.

Across England, Wales and Scotland, voters will have their say on a total of 4,851 council seats.

There are also eight mayoral elections, including elections in six new "combined local authorities".