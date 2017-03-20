Sally Ann John murder: Postcard deemed a fake

Image copyright Crimewatch Image caption Sally Ann John was treated by police as a missing person for 19 years

A postcard allegedly sent by a murdered woman shortly after she disappeared 22 years ago is a fake, police say.

Sally Ann John, whose body has never been found, went missing while working as a prostitute in Swindon in 1995.

A postcard which she allegedly sent shortly after disappearing is to feature on the BBC's Crimewatch.

Wiltshire Police said analysis of the postcard has led detectives to conclude it was not written by Ms John, but its author is unknown.

Timeline of events

8 Sept 1995 - Sally Ann John is last seen on Aylesbury Street, Swindon at 10:45 BST. Her disappearance is treated as a missing person inquiry

17 Nov 2014 - Wiltshire Police launch a murder investigation following a review of the case and the discovery of "significant new information"

14 Sept 2015 - Police search her last-known address in Kimmeridge Close in the Nythe area of Swindon

17 Sept 2015 - Three men in their 50s are arrested on suspicion of Sally Ann's kidnap and murder

18 Sept 2015 - All three men are released on bail

20 March 2017 - Detectives announce the existence of a postcard purporting to have been sent by Sally Ann shortly after her disappearance - which they believe is a forgery

Ms John was 23 years old when she went missing on 8 September 1995. She was last seen on Aylesbury Street in Swindon, close to the town's red light district.

Her vanishing was initially treated as a missing person inquiry: a murder investigation was eventually launched in 2014.

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption A postcard Sally Ann allegedly sent shortly after disappearing is to feature on Crimewatch

Wiltshire Police is now offering a £25,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of her body, or a conviction.

"It is a horrible feeling that your daughter has been murdered," her mother, Lesley John, told Crimewatch.

"I just want her found. I want whoever did this to be counted for."