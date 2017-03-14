Sir Terry Pratchett: Bronze bust of author unveiled

Image caption Artist Paul Kidby, who illustrated Sir Terry's Discworld publications, said getting the author's expression right had been the hardest part

A bronze bust of Sir Terry Pratchett has been unveiled ahead of plans to install a 7ft (2.1m) statue of the author in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

It was created by Paul Kidby, who illustrated Sir Terry's Discworld novels, before his death in 2015.

The statue of the author, who lived locally, is due to be erected in the marketplace or Elizabeth Gardens.

Mr Kidby said getting his expression right so "he's not unhappy" but "not smiling too much" was the hardest part.

Image caption Sir Terry wrote more than 70 books during his career and sold over 85 million copies around the world

The creator of the Discworld series died aged 66 in March 2015, following a public struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Plans for a larger than life-sized bronze statue of the author were backed by the city council following an online campaign for a permanent "tribute to Sir Terry" in the city.

Career in numbers Sir Terry Pratchett wrote more than 70 books Translated into 37 languages

In a career spanning 44 years

With total sales of 70 million

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The author died in March 2015, eight years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease

Mr Kidby said it had been "scary" creating a tribute to Sir Terry that his fans and family would "be pleased with".

"You don't want it to be too stuffy or too haughty - you want it to be quite human and, I suppose, approachable and people to be drawn to it," he said.

"But the feedback's been positive and Terry's family are happy with what I've done so that's wonderful."

The next stage is to make a small maquette or model of the author, with the possible addition of a few "hidden" extras.

"It would be nice to make it as intriguing as possible, so if you haven't read any of Terry's books it makes you want to know more," said Mr Kidby.

"And it would be lovely just to sneak a few of his characters in - maybe in his pocket."

Sir Terry wrote more than 70 books during his career, selling more than 85 million copies worldwide.

Funding and planning permission for the statue has not yet been obtained.