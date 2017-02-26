Swindon Town's Nathan Thompson burgled during match

Image copyright Getty Images

A footballer has had his home burgled while he was playing at an away match.

Swindon Town captain Nathan Thompson was with his team playing Coventry City on Saturday when the thieves struck.

The club said his house was targeted at 16:00 GMT and jewellery, including rings for his impending wedding, was stolen.

Mr Thompson said he was "devastated" the home he shared with his fiancée had been ransacked. Wiltshire Police said it was not aware of the incident.

The club has issued an appeal for information.

In a statement, issued via Swindon Town's website, Mr Thompson said: "We are utterly devastated that, during the game yesterday, our home has been completely ransacked.

"My fiancée was at the game as well so thankfully no-one was hurt.

"I personally urge anyone that might have some information concerning this to please come forward and help the police with their enquiries."

The club said the intruders had also stolen sentimental jewellery passed down from deceased family members.

Its statement mentioned two teenagers who were spotted behaving suspiciously in the area around the time of the burglary.