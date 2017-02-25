Three on slavery charges after nuclear bunker cannabis find

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Several thousand cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized in a midnight raid on RGHQ Chilmark

Three men face slavery charges following the discovery of a cannabis factory in a former nuclear bunker.

Several thousand cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £1m were seized in a raid on RGHQ Chilmark in Wiltshire on Wednesday night.

Martin Fillery, 45, Plamen Nguyen, 27, and Ross Winter, 30, have been charged with conspiring to hold another person in slavery/servitude.

The trio are due before magistrates in Swindon later.

Nguyen and Winter, both of Bristol, and Fillery, of Pedwell, Somerset, are also accused of conspiracy to produce the Class B drug and abstracting electricity without authority.

Wiltshire Police said three other men, all aged over 18, would be released without charge.

The former Ministry of Defence bunker was built in the 1980s to protect local dignitaries and government officials in the event of a nuclear attack.