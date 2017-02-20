Swindon dig: Police search at Christopher Halliwell's former home

Image caption Police are digging at two addresses in Broad Street, Swindon

The garden of a property where double-killer Christopher Halliwell once lived is being searched by police.

Officers are digging at two addresses in Broad Street, Swindon. The work is expected to take five days.

Halliwell was jailed for life last year for the 2003 murder of Becky Godden, having already admitted killing Sian O'Callaghan in 2011.

Wiltshire Police said the excavation was related to new intelligence the force had received.

A police spokesperson said: "Specialist officers are currently carrying out excavation work within the gardens of two properties within Broad Street as part of an ongoing investigation being carried out by the Brunel Major Crime Investigation Team.

"This relates to intelligence the force has received."

Image copyright PA Image caption Christopher Halliwell was jailed for the 2003 murder of Becky Godden, having already been convicted of killing Sian O'Callaghan in 2011

Det Ch Insp Jeremy Carter added: "Searches are being conducted in the gardens and garages of two properties in Broad Street over this coming week.

"Whilst we do not have plans, at this stage, to search inside the properties, there will be some disruption to the occupants.

"I would like to make it clear that those living at the addresses have no involvement in the investigation and we thank them for their understanding and patience."

Black tarpaulin

Several security staff are guarding the scene of the search and a black tarpaulin is covering an alleyway by the house.

BBC West's home affairs correspondent Charlotte Callen said one potential line of police inquiry is the disappearance of Sally Ann John, who was working as a prostitute when she went missing from Swindon, aged 23, in 1995.

She lived close to Halliwell at the time.

Image caption Halliwell was jailed in 2012 after admitting the murder of Sian O'Callaghan

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Halliwell was given a whole-life term for the murder of Becky Godden

Halliwell, a taxi driver, was jailed for life in 2012 for the murder of Miss O'Callaghan, 22, and was told he must serve at least 25 years in prison.

He was convicted of murdering Miss Godden, 20, last September and given a whole-life sentence.

Halliwell evaded justice for five years in relation to Ms Godden's death due to police breaching arrest guidelines.

While police were investigating the disappearance of Ms O'Callaghan, Halliwell offered to take police to "another one" and led officers to a field in Gloucestershire where Ms Godden's remains were found.

However, arrest guidelines were not met so his confession was inadmissible when the case first went to court.