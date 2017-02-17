Married for 12 years but the Robinsons have never heard each other

A profoundly deaf couple from Salisbury have heard each other speak for the first time thanks to cochlear implants.

It is believed Helen and Neil Robinson are the first couple in the UK to get the implants together.

The devices, which were fitted by the Auditory Implant Service in Southampton, use small electrical currents to stimulate the hearing nerves.

The pair have been married for 12 years but up to a few months ago they communicated using sign language.