A British man has been deported from Canada and charged with a series of historical sex offences involving children in Bristol.

Julian Mardon, 81, who had been living in Toronto, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

He was charged with 25 offences against three boys and and a girl, including gross indecency and indecent assault.

Police said the attacks were alleged to have occurred in the 1970s at properties in the Clifton area.

Mardon is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court later.