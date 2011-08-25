A shotgun was taken from a farm near Malmesbury in Wiltshire during a burglary, police have said.

The .410 shotgun, as well as a Yamaha 350 quad bike and diesel, were taken from the farm in Rodbourne.

It is not known how many people were involved, but a motorbike was heard in the area at about 02:30 BST on Wednesday.

Police said no ammunition had been taken for the shotgun, but urged anyone with information to contact them.