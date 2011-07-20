A drink driving prevention campaign carried out by Wiltshire Police over the summer has seen a drop in those who tested positive.

A total of 3,740 drivers in Wiltshire were breath-tested as part of the campaign which ran throughout England and Wales in June.

Of those, 94 (2.51%) tested positive. Last year 3,377 breath tests were carried out and 2.87% were positive.

Inspector Nick Elton called it the most productive summer campaign to date.

The operations manager for the Wiltshire Police Road Policing Unit, added: "I would reiterate to everyone else who is a driver that, although this campaign is now over, Wiltshire Police is committed to continue to target drink and drug driving throughout the whole year."