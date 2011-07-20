Wiltshire

Summer campaign sees drink driving down in Wiltshire

  • 20 July 2011

A drink driving prevention campaign carried out by Wiltshire Police over the summer has seen a drop in those who tested positive.

A total of 3,740 drivers in Wiltshire were breath-tested as part of the campaign which ran throughout England and Wales in June.

Of those, 94 (2.51%) tested positive. Last year 3,377 breath tests were carried out and 2.87% were positive.

Inspector Nick Elton called it the most productive summer campaign to date.

The operations manager for the Wiltshire Police Road Policing Unit, added: "I would reiterate to everyone else who is a driver that, although this campaign is now over, Wiltshire Police is committed to continue to target drink and drug driving throughout the whole year."

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites