Swindon G4S security guard attacked by gang
A security guard has been attacked by a masked gang outside a shop in Swindon.
Police said the G4S van driver was assaulted outside Batleys Cash and Carry in Blagrove on Monday at about 1500 BST.
The offenders escaped empty handed in a Ford transit mini-bus which was found abandoned close by.
Detective Sergeant Joe Saunders said: "The offenders had clearly targeted this person and this location."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the investigating team.