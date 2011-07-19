Wiltshire

Swindon G4S security guard attacked by gang

A security guard has been attacked by a masked gang outside a shop in Swindon.

Police said the G4S van driver was assaulted outside Batleys Cash and Carry in Blagrove on Monday at about 1500 BST.

The offenders escaped empty handed in a Ford transit mini-bus which was found abandoned close by.

Detective Sergeant Joe Saunders said: "The offenders had clearly targeted this person and this location."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the investigating team.

