Swindon G4S security guard attacked by gang

From the section

A security guard has been attacked by a masked gang outside a shop in Swindon.

Police said the G4S van driver was assaulted outside Batleys Cash and Carry in Blagrove on Monday at about 1500 BST.

The offenders escaped empty handed in a Ford transit mini-bus which was found abandoned close by.

Detective Sergeant Joe Saunders said: "The offenders had clearly targeted this person and this location."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the investigating team.