Owner traced of dog found next to bag in Wiltshire wood

Image caption The small black dog was first spotted sitting next to a holdall bag in a Wiltshire wood on Saturday

The owner of a dog found sitting next to a holdall bag in a wood in Wiltshire has been found, following an appeal.

Wiltshire Police said the small black terrier dog was spotted next to a black bag in Heywood Woods in Chippenham on Saturday by a member of the public.

When they returned on Sunday, the dog and bag were still in the same location and did not appear to have moved.

The owner of the dog has been traced but police are still appealing for the owner of the bag to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "It has been established that the dog and the bag are not connected.

"The bag was found near a deer hide and officers therefore believe that the bag may be owned by someone using the hide on a shoot."