Wootton Bassett search for part-time firefighters

Recruitment events are to be held in a Wiltshire town in a bid to sign up more retained firefighters.

Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service is targeting men and women in Wootton Bassett.

The county has 24 fire stations with 18 of those only crewed by retained firefighters.

Watch manager Mark Griffin said the service offered a "unique" role within the community and the chance to help people in the town.

"It doesn't matter if you live in Wootton Bassett and work elsewhere, or vice versa - we need people to provide cover throughout the week, especially during the daytime," he added.

A retained firefighter responds to emergency calls when needed and hours can be worked around other commitments.

Two recruitment events will be held at the fire station on Station Road on 18 July and 24 July.